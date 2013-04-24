TORONTO, April 24 One of two men charged in
Canada with plotting to attack a passenger train dismissed
Canada's criminal code on Wednesday as imperfect, saying only
God is perfect.
Speaking during a brief hearing where he was ordered back
into custody, Chiheb Esseghaier said the allegations against him
were based on laws that cannot be relied on, because they are
not the work of God.
"All of these conclusions was taken out based on (the)
Criminal Code," the Tunisian-born Esseghaier, 30, told a
Toronto court. "The Criminal Code is not (a) holy book."
Esseghaier said the Code is not perfect: "Only the Creator
is perfect."
Esseghaier, 30, along with Raed Jaser of Toronto, were
arrested on Monday in separate raids after what police said was
a joint Canada-U.S. investigation that started last year after a
tip from a member of the Muslim community.
Esseghaier and Jaser, who appeared at a similar hearing on
Tuesday, face charges that include conspiracy to murder in
association with a terrorist group.
Esseghaier, who has a thick black beard and wore a
blue-black windbreaker, declined to use an Arabic interpreter
the court had made available.
But at times he seemed to struggle to understand the
proceedings, asking the judge to explain what she meant when she
asked if he wished to have the charges read to him.
He spoke at some length with the court's duty counsel, who
typically assists defendants who do not have their own lawyer.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Janet Guttsman and
David Storey)