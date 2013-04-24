By Allison Martell
| TORONTO, April 24
TORONTO, April 24 A Montreal man accused of
helping plan an al Qaeda-backed attack on a passenger train is
set for a court hearing in Toronto on Wednesday.
Chiheb Esseghaier, a Tunisian-born PhD student, faces
charges that include conspiracy to murder and working with a
terrorist group. He and another suspect allegedly hoped to
derail a passenger train, perhaps at a bridge near the
U.S.-Canada border, with possible heavy loss of life,
authorities said.
Esseghaier, 30, along with Raed Jaser of Toronto, were
arrested on Monday in separate raids after what police said was
a joint Canada-U.S. investigation that started last year after a
tip from a member of the Muslim community.
Esseghaier declined an offer of legal representation at a
separate procedural hearing in Montreal and sought to explain
how the words and facts in police allegations were "only
appearances."
Canadian police said the plot involved a passenger train
route in the Toronto area but that there had been no immediate
threat to rail passengers or to the public. They said the
alleged plot had no connection to the Boston Marathon bombings.
But U.S. officials said that the suspects were believed to
have worked on a plan to blow up a trestle on the Canadian side
of the border as the Maple Leaf, Amtrak's daily run between
Toronto and New York, passed over it.
Canadian authorities have linked the two to al Qaeda
factions in Iran. But they added that there is no indication the
attack plans, which police described as the first known al
Qaeda-backed plot on Canadian soil, were state-sponsored.
Two hours before Wednesday's hearing, reporters and TV
trucks were clustered outside Toronto's Old City Hall, a
clock-tower-topped building of dark red sandstone.
(Writing by Cameron French; Editing by Janet Guttsman and
Philip Barbara)