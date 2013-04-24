(Refiles to insert dropped quotation mark in headline)
* Suspects return to court on May 23
* Tunisian-born doctoral student studied nanotechnology
* Declines interpreter, lawyer
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, April 24 One of two men accused in an
alleged al Qaeda-backed plan to derail a passenger train in
Canada appeared in court on Wednesday and disputed the authority
of Canadian law to judge him, saying the criminal code was not a
holy book.
Chiheb Esseghaier, a Tunisian-born doctoral student, faces
charges that include conspiracy to murder and working with a
terrorist group.
He and another suspect, Raed Jaser, are charged with
plotting to derail a passenger train, and U.S. security sources
say they sought to attack at a bridge near the U.S.-Canada
border.
In a brief hearing where he was ordered back into custody,
Esseghaier, 30, said the allegations against him are based on
laws that are unreliable because they are not the work of God.
"All of these conclusions was taken out based on (the)
criminal code," he told a Toronto court. "The criminal code is
not (a) holy book."
He added: "Only the Creator is perfect."
Esseghaier and Jaser were arrested on Monday in separate
raids after a joint Canada-U.S. investigation that started last
year, based on a tip from a member of the Muslim community.
Jaser was remanded into custody on Tuesday. His lawyer, John
Norris, said he denies the charges against him and will fight
them vigorously.
Esseghaier, who has a thick black beard and wore a
blue-black windbreaker, has been a doctoral student since 2010
at the INRS institute near Montreal where he is researching the
use of nanotechnology to detect cancer and other diseases.
Authorities said there is no connection to the April 15
Boston Marathon bombing in which three people were killed and
264 injured.
But U.S. officials say investigators are trying to establish
if the two suspects were part of a wider network with associates
in the United States, especially in New York.
Canadian authorities have said they linked Esseghaier and
Jaser to al Qaeda factions in Iran. However, they said there was
no indication their plans, which police described as the first
known al Qaeda-backed plot on Canadian soil, were
state-sponsored. Tehran has vehemently rejected any ties to the
suspects.
Both suspects are due to appear in court, probably by video
link, on May 23rd for a procedural hearing. A date has yet to be
set for bail hearings.
NO INTERPRETER OR LAWYER
In court on Wednesday, Esseghaier declined to use an
Arabic-language interpreter, although he seemed at times to
struggle to understand the proceedings. On Tuesday he opted not
to have a lawyer for his initial court appearance in Montreal.
As a Tunisian, he is likely fluent in Arabic and French, and
the academic papers he co-authored are in English.
Jaser was born in the United Arab Emirates and came to
Canada with his parents as refugees 20 years ago, although he
only recently obtained status as a permanent resident, Canada's
equivalent to a U.S. green card.
U.S. officials have said the suspects were believed to have
worked on a plan to blow up a trestle on the Canadian side of
the border as the Maple Leaf, Amtrak's daily run between Toronto
and New York, passed over it.
There was never any immediate threat to rail passengers or
to the public, Canadian police said.
Police had tracked Esseghaier for a year before making the
arrests. U.S. sources close to the investigation said he made
several trips to the United States, with one official saying
that "loose ends" were still being pursued in the United States.
CBC Radio cited a Canadian official as saying they had
monitored Esseghaier's visit to a conference in Cancun, Mexico
in 2012.
On the timing of the arrests, some Canadian media speculated
on Wednesday that officials felt a sense of urgency to act
preventively after the Boston Marathon bombings. Other media
reports wondered if officials had intelligence suggesting the
plot would soon be ready to launch.
"I don't get into operational matters," Canadian Public
Safety Minister Vic Toews said when asked to comment.
Jaser's lawyer Norris called the timing of the arrests
"notable," citing the events in Boston and anti-terrorism
legislation being debated in the Canadian parliament.
The alleged link to Iran puzzled some security experts as
there has been little evidence of attempts by the few al Qaeda
figures there to attack the West.
However, a U.S. government source said Iran is home to a
little-known network of alleged al Qaeda fixers and
"facilitators" based in the city of Zahedan, very close to
Iran's borders with both Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran last year over what
it said was Iran's support for terrorist groups, as well as its
nuclear program and its hostility towards Israel.
(Additional reporting by Randall Palmer and Alastair Sharp;
Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by Janet Guttsman and Cynthia
Osterman)