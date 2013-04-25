By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON April 25
WASHINGTON April 25 Investigators believe one of
two suspects charged in Canada with plotting to blow up a
railroad track carrying passenger trains traveled to Iran within
the past two years, U.S. law enforcement and national security
officials said on Thursday.
Chiheb Esseghaier, a Tunisian-born doctoral student,
traveled to Iran on a trip that was directly relevant to the
investigation of the alleged plot, the officials said.
They declined to say precisely when Esseghaier, who appeared
in court on Wednesday in Toronto, had traveled to Iran, whether
he had gone there more than once, or whom he was in contact with
while there.
When they announced the arrest of Esseghaier and his alleged
co-conspirator, Raed Jaser, this week, Canadian police said the
two men had received "direction and guidance" in the plot from
"al Qaeda elements in Iran."
U.S. national security sources close to the investigation
said that was a reference to a network of low- to middle-level
al Qaeda fixers and "facilitators" based in the town of Zahedan,
close to Iran's borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, that
moves money and fighters through Iran to support its activities
in South Asia.
Canadian police say there is no sign of Iranian government
involvement with the suspects.
Neither Canadian nor U.S. officials have said precisely what
interactions they believe Esseghaier or his co-defendant engaged
in with the alleged al Qaeda network in Iran. Canadian officials
have disclosed only minimal details of the alleged Iran
connection in public statements.
Esseghaier and Jaser were arrested on Monday after a joint
Canada-U.S. investigation that started last year, based on a tip
from a member of the Muslim community.
The pair are charged with plotting to derail a passenger
train. U.S. officials said the suspects discussed blowing up a
trestle on the railway line carrying daily Amtrak trains between
Toronto and New York City shortly before the train was scheduled
to pass over the track, thus derailing it.
Esseghaier, 30, has been a doctoral student since 2010 at
the INRS institute near Montreal where he is researching the use
of nanotechnology to detect cancer and other diseases. In his
court appearance, he disputed the authority of Canadian law to
judge him, saying the criminal code was not a holy book.
The lawyer for Jaser, 35, said he denied the charges against
him and would fight them vigorously.
U.S. law enforcement and national security officials said
U.S. and Canadian agencies were investigating whether the
suspects had accomplices in the United States or Canada.
One official said there was "another shoe to drop" in the
case. Canada's National Post newspaper reported on Thursday that
the FBI was holding a third man in New York.
A spokesman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said his
service was not granting interviews about the case. The FBI did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by
Alistair Bell and Peter Cooney)