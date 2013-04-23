By Marcus George
| DUBAI, April 23
DUBAI, April 23 Iran on Tuesday denied
involvement in a plot to derail a passenger train in Canada that
police say was backed by al Qaeda elements based in Iran.
Canadian police said there was no indication that the plot
was sponsored by the Iranian state, with which Canada severed
diplomatic relations last year.
Iran nevertheless reacted angrily.
"No shred of evidence regarding those who've been arrested
and stand accused has been provided," Foreign Ministry spokesman
Ramin Mehmanparast said, according to the Mehr news agency.
He said al Qaeda's beliefs were in no way consistent with
the Islamic Republic, and that Iran opposed "any kind of violent
action that endangers lives".
"In recent years, Canada's radical government has put in
practice a project to harass Iran and it is clear that it has
pursued these hostile actions," he added.
Last September Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran over
its nuclear programme, its hostility towards Israel and what
Ottawa said was Iran's support for terrorist groups.
U.S. officials said the attack would have targeted a rail
line between New York and Toronto.
Canadian authorities arrested two suspects, Chiheb
Esseghaier, 30, of Montreal, and Raed Jaser, 35, of Toronto,
linking them to extremist al Qaeda factions based in Iran.
As a Shi'ite Muslim theocracy, Iran has little in common
with the Sunni-based al Qaeda.
However, a U.S. government source said Iran was home to a
little-known network of al Qaeda fixers and "facilitators" based
in the Iranian city of Zahedan, very close to Iran's borders
with both Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The source said they serve as go-betweens, travel agents and
financial intermediaries for al Qaeda operatives and cells
operating in Pakistan and moving through the area.
According to the source, they do not operate under the
protection of the Iranian government, which periodically
launches crackdowns on al Qaeda elements, though at other times
it appears to turn a blind eye to them.
It is also an area where Iranian authorities have battled a
insurgency of their own in recent years from Sunni Muslims
complaining of discrimination.
The Jundollah group, believed to be based across the border
in Pakistan, has claimed several attacks including a bombing
that killed 42 people in 2009, and attacks on mosques in Zahedan
and elsewhere in the region.
Iran says Jundollah has links to al Qaeda and has accused
Pakistan, Britain and the United States of supporting it to stir
instability in the region, allegations that they deny.
(Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Kevin Liffey)