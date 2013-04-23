By Alastair Sharp and David Ljunggren
TORONTO/OTTAWA, April 23 Canada's Muslim
community, which alerted police to an alleged plot to attack a
passenger train that led to two arrests this week, said on
Tuesday imams were ready to report radical members who seemed
ready to cross a line.
Police arrested Raed Jaser of Toronto and Chiheb Esseghaier
of Montreal on Monday and said they had been investigating them
since last fall after a tip from the Muslim community in
Toronto. The men appeared in separate courts on Tuesday.
Muslims comprise around one million of Canada's 34.5 million
population.
While relations between Muslims and law enforcement are
generally not as tense as they can be in the large Muslim
communities in France and Britain, Canadian spy agency officials
have often expressed concern about the dangers posed by
radicalized youth.
Naseer Irfan Syed, a lawyer who initially approached police
on behalf of a Toronto imam who was concerned about Jaser, said
community figures had to figure out what was just angry talk and
when there was a real threat.
"People have to realize that the community leaders and imams
are concerned about these accusations and are responsible people
and they will report to the authorities when necessary," he told
Reuters.
"But at the same time they will also exercise judgment so it
is not done frivolously or in a knee-jerk fashion," he said.
Syed declined to name the imam who spoke with police over the
train plot.
Both Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Public Safety
Minister Vic Toews stood up in Parliament on Tuesday to thank
the Muslim community.
MUSLIM "PARTNERS FOR PEACE"
Canada's commitment to protecting minorities is enshrined in
the country's Charter of Rights and Freedoms as well as a number
of Supreme Court judgments.
Ihsaan Gardee, executive director of the Canadian Council on
American-Islamic Relations, also stressed the importance of the
imam's decision last year to tip off police.
"This is a clear demonstration that Canadian Muslims, whose
welfare is tied to that of our fellow citizens, are in fact
partners for peace," he told a news conference in Ottawa.
"We think it's an important thing to acknowledge the role
that Muslims are playing and regularly play in outreach work. We
have regular contact with security agencies."
Canadian police briefed Muslim representatives before
publicly announcing the arrests on Monday, something they have
done in similar cases in the past.
The most serious Canadian plot involving Muslims occurred in
2006, when police arrested and charged nearly 20 Toronto-area
men accused of planning to plant bombs at various Canadian
targets. Eleven of them were convicted.
Gardee said the community was aware of the risks of
radialized youth and noted that groups of imams had in 2005 and
2010 condemned terrorism in any form.
"It's a concern that we take very seriously and it's
something we're continuously working to address. Can more be
done? More can always be done and that's why we're reaching out
to security agencies," he said.
Christian Leuprecht, an expert in terrorism at Queen's
University in Kingston, Ontario, said the tip-off reflected
extensive efforts by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to
improve ties with Muslims.
"One of the key things, and what makes us very different
from the United States, is that the RCMP has always very
explicitly separated building relationships with local
communities from the intelligence gathering side of the house,"
he told Reuters.
Gardee said he was confident Canadians would see the plot as
the "alleged criminal and misguided actions of a few" who did
not reflect or represent Muslims as a whole.
"Our message to anyone who espouses this ideology of
violence is this: you have nothing to do with our faith," he
said.
