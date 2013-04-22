TORONTO Canadian police and intelligence agencies will announce multiple arrests on Monday after an operation to thwart a "major terrorist attack," the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported, citing unidentified "highly placed" sources.

The operation was coordinated with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, CBC said.

Canada's national police agency was expected to hold a news conference later on Monday to give details of the alleged plot.

Law enforcement officials said the suspects have no connection to the two brothers accused of bombings at the Boston Marathon last week, CBC said.

