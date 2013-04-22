WASHINGTON, April 22 Authorities have thwarted a
plot in Canada to attack a railroad that carries a daily Amtrak
passenger train between Toronto and New York City, U.S. law
enforcement and national security sources said on Monday.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation earlier reported that
Canadian police and intelligence agencies will announce
multiple arrests on Monday afternoon after an operation to
thwart a "major terrorist attack."
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement they
would provide details about a "national security criminal
investigation" at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. ET (1930 GMT).
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball, Editing by Alistair Bell and
Christopher Wilson)