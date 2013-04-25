By Tarek Amara
| TUNIS, April 25
TUNIS, April 25 For the friends of Chiheb
Esseghaier, the news that the Tunisian-born student had been
arrested over an alleged al Qaeda-backed plot to derail a train
in Canada came as something of a surprise.
They remembered him during his time in the Tunisian capital
as an ordinary student, certainly no Islamist extremist, but
perhaps somewhat naive and easily led.
Their recollections are not of the kind of young man who
would go on to face charges in a distant country of conspiracy
to murder and working with a terrorist group.
Esseghaier has been a doctoral student since 2010 at the
INRS institute near Montreal where he is researching the use of
nanotechnology to detect cancer and other diseases.
When he appeared in court in Canada this week, he had a
thick black beard, something his friends at home in Tunis do not
remember him ever having.
"He was an ordinary student ... There was no sign of
religious militancy," said Meriam Sassi, one of Esseghaier's
friends.
"But it was easy to influence him; he has a weak
personality," she told Reuters. "He could not differentiate
between the truth and a joke."
She recalled that he did not have a beard and was not a
loner during his time as a student. But he did display a certain
innocence when it came to interacting with young women.
"He did not know the difference between a condom and a
packet of chewing gum," she said, adding that she was in shock
after hearing that Esseghaier had been arrested.
Samir Galouli a 29-year-old engineer who studied with
Esseghaier at the INSAT institute, a modern scientific and
technical college in Tunis with links to France, also found it
hard to believe the news friom Canada; he said he remembered his
friend as a fan of Turkish and Western music.
"I am shocked by this news," Galouli said in a telephone
interview. "He was an excellent student in biology.
"He was a playful spirit, but he was a weak personality and
it was easy to influence him."
Esseghaier appeared in court on Wednesday and rejected the
authority of Canadian law to judge him, saying the criminal code
was not the holy book.
He and another suspect, Raed Jaser, are charged with
plotting to derail a train, and U.S. security sources say they
sought to attack at a bridge near the U.S.-Canada border.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Giles Elgood)