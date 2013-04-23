By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON, April 23
WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. investigators are
trying to trace the contacts and movements in the United States
of Chiheb Esseghaier, a Tunisian doctoral student in Canada who
is one of two suspects arrested by Canadian authorities for
allegedly plotting to derail a passenger train.
Sources close to the investigation said on Tuesday that
Esseghaier, a Montreal resident, had made several trips to the
United States. U.S. investigators are now trying to locate and
check out people he might have met, the sources said.
One U.S. official said investigators were concerned that
some of his contacts in the United States could be militants or
extremists, although the source provided no details. Another
official acknowledged that "loose ends" in the investigation
were still being pursued in the United States.
Esseghaier and another man charged with an alleged al
Qaeda-backed plot to derail a Canadian passenger train made
their first court appearances on Tuesday, and the lawyer for one
said his client would fight the charges vigorously.
They were arrested on Monday in separate raids after what
police said was an investigation that started in the middle of
last year after a tip from a member of the Muslim community.
Canadian police allege the plotters were contemplating
blowing up a railway line that carried trains of Via Rail,
Canada's national passenger railway service.
But U.S. officials said they believed that at some point,
Esseghaier, 30, and his co-accused, Raed Jaser, 35, of Toronto,
were contemplating using explosives to blow up a line that
carried a daily Amtrak international train between Toronto and
New York City.
The idea was to blow up a bridge or trestle before the train
was about to pass over it, resulting in the train going off the
rails, one U.S. official said. The official said the suspects
had researched train routes and timetables.
U.S. and Canadian officials declined to comment on the
record.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Peter Cooney)