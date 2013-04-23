By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, April 23 An alleged al Qaeda-backed
plot to derail a U.S. passenger train in Canada sought to
exploit the vulnerabilities of railroads that have not gotten
much attention from the American public.
While the United States has sharply tightened security
around airlines since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, trains are
far harder to police, with masses of passengers getting on and
off and stops at many stations on a single line. Thousands of
miles (km) of track, bridges and tunnels present a major
challenge to monitor.
Even though the United States has largely been immune from
attacks, extremists around the world have frequently exploited
rail transport's vulnerability, said Brian Michael Jenkins, a
security expert with the Mineta Transportation Center at
California's San Jose State University.
"Surface transportation really has become the terrorists'
killing fields," he said.
Two suspects were arrested in Canada on Monday charged with
conspiring to blow up a trestle on the Canadian side of the
border as the Maple Leaf, the daily Amtrak connection between
Toronto and New York, passed over it. Amtrak is the U.S.
passenger rail service.
The two men charged in the plot made their first court
appearances on Tuesday. A lawyer for one said his client would
fight the charges vigorously.
Jenkins and Steve Kulm, an Amtrak spokesman, said trains
presented a unique security challenge, different from airports
with their screening process for passengers.
Amtrak coordinates security with local law enforcement, does
counterterrorism exercises and patrols its tracks and stations,
Kulm said. It also is reconfiguring stations to make them safer
from potential attack.
"It's no surprise and no secret that overseas terrorists
have targeted rail transportation, and so we have, as I say,
many seen and unseen measures that we have put in place and
continue to improve upon," Kulm said.
MORE FATALITIES IN RAIL ATTACKS
Although popular attention has tended to focus on airliner
attacks, far more people have died worldwide from surface rail
assaults, Jenkins said.
Since the Sept. 11, 2001, militant attacks on the United
States, there have been 75 assaults on airliners, with 157
fatalities, he said.
During the same period, there were 1,800 attacks on surface
transport, with nearly 4,000 people killed. Among them were
attacks on Madrid in 2004 and on Mumbai in 2006 that each killed
about 200 people, and a 2005 London bombing that claimed 52
lives.
In the United States, only one person has died from an
extremist rail attack in recent decades, when Amtrak's Sunset
Limited was derailed in Arizona in 1995. Responsibility was
claimed by a group calling itself Sons of the Gestapo and the
saboteurs have not been found.
The United States has more than 200,000 miles (320,000 km)
of railroad, with about 21,000 miles (33,000 km)used by Amtrak.
Amtrak carried 31.2 million passengers in the last fiscal year,
its ninth record year in the last 10, Kulm said.
Elliot G. Sander, a former chief executive of the
Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York, which runs
two of the biggest U.S. commuter railroads, said public
awareness was critical to countering potential attacks.
"One cannot understate the importance of the participation
of the public, in terms of eyes and ears," he said.
The Department of Homeland Security spent $136 million in
the 2013 fiscal year on surface transportation security, with
775 personnel. Aviation security received $5.3 billion and has
53,000 personnel.
Special Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response (VIPR)
teams have the job of carrying out random baggage and security
checks at train, subway and bus stations as well as truck
weighing stations.
Created after the Madrid railway bombing, the VIPR teams
carried out more than 9,300 operations in fiscal 2011, according
to the Department of Homeland Security's 2013 budget request.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was
criticized last year by the Government Accountability Office
(GAO), an investigative arm of Congress, for failing to carry
out analysis of railroad security information.
The GAO also criticized the TSA for inconsistent reporting
requirements from rail agencies and failure to inspect a rail
service the GAO did not name. The TSA concurred with the GAO's
recommendations for improvement.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson and Hilary Russ; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)