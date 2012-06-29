June 29 The Canadian province of Quebec said on
Friday it will lend investors C$58 million ($56.89 million) to
extend the life of one of Canada's last remaining asbestos
mines, boosting production in an industry that has drawn heavy
criticism.
The cash infusion will allow the investor group, led by
Quebec company Balcorp Ltd, to reopen the Jeffrey mine in the
town of Asbestos in Quebec's Eastern Townships and complete a
long-planned expansion.
The expansion could extend the mine's life by more than 20
years, the Quebec government said in a statement.
The Jeffrey mine is more than 130 years old but has operated
only intermittently over the past few years after running into
financial difficulties.
Canada is one of the world's largest exporters of chrysotile
asbestos, which has been linked to lung and other cancers.
While asbestos use is strictly regulated in Canada, critics
say the country allows exports to developing countries that lack
the safeguards to ensure the material is used safely.
Health and public safety groups have been pressuring the
federal and Quebec governments to halt asbestos exports.