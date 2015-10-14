Oct 14 One man is dead and as many as 10 injured
after a male walked into an Indian band office in Western Canada
and began attacking people with a hammer, local media reported.
British Columbia's Interior Health Authority is caring for
two patients in critical condition, another two in serious
condition and six others with non-life threatening injuries, the
Vancouver Sun reported, quoting spokeswoman Michaela Swan.
The incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. PT (1530 GMT)at
the Bridge River Indian Band Office in Lillooet, British
Columbia, when a man "using weapons" allegedly assaulted three
people, police said in a statement.
The suspect was subdued and when police arrived to arrest
him "he became unconscious and unresponsive," they said. He was
pronounced dead at the scene. Police declined to comment
further.
The Sun quoted an unnamed emergency worker as saying the
weapon was a hammer.
Lillooet, a small town that relies mostly on the forestry
industry, is aobut 260 km (163 miles) northeast of Vancouver.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Alan
Crosby)