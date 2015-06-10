By Mike De Souza
| OTTAWA, June 10
OTTAWA, June 10 Canada's financial intelligence
agency has issued detailed guidelines to financial institutions
to help them identify signs of terrorism funding in the wake of
two deadly terror attacks last October against the country's
soldiers.
The list, released by the Financial Transactions and Reports
Analysis Centre (FINTRAC), includes keeping an eye out for
clients who suddenly pay down debt, show transactions or travel
plans to conflict zones or appear to be selling property and
their possessions.
FINTRAC wants institutions to increase customer scrutiny and
flag suspicious cases to the agency, its spokesman said on
Wednesday. Last November, the agency reported a jump in
suspicious transactions following the attacks in Ottawa and near
Montreal.
"FINTRAC is not issuing these indicators in order to ask
reporting entities to do additional work, but to be more
vigilant in the review of transactions involving their clients,"
spokesman Darren Gibb said of the new guidelines, sent out to
financial institutions in May.
The agency was launched in 2000 to track money movements it
feels may be related to money laundering, or national security
issues such as terrorism. It passes any intelligence it gathers
on to other government bodies for further investigation.
FINTRAC Director Gerald Cossette asked institutions to be
diligent in the guidelines, noting that transactions associated
with terrorism often fall below the C$10,000 ($8,153) mandatory
threshold for reporting to FINTRAC.
The new instructions also call for the institutions - which
include banks, life insurance companies, real estate agencies
and developers, accounting firms and casinos - to be on the
lookout for transactions involving people associated with
terrorism in media reports, social media websites and those
identified by law enforcement agencies.
FINTRAC urged institutions to review cases where multiple
warnings are flagged as individual warning signs might not
identify suspicious activity on their own.
Cossette wrote that previous reporting by the institutions
following the October attacks was "extremely useful" for
intelligence agencies.
"Indeed, your employees are often the first ones to have a
suspicion regarding a transaction, which means that your efforts
in submitting to us timely, relevant and high-quality suspicious
transaction reports are fundamental to Canada's ability to
combat money laundering and terrorism financing," Cossette wrote
in a May 7 email to the institutions.
FINTRAC said the number of terrorism financing related cases
it has studied and referred to other law enforcement partners
more than doubled to 337 cases in 2014-2015, up from 159 in
2011-2012.
($1 = 1.2265 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Mike De Souza; Editing by Alan Crosby)