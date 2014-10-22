Police officers stand guard at the front entrance of Centre Block Building on Parliament Hill following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

WASHINGTON The United States offered assistance to Canada on Wednesday in the wake of shootings at the Canadian parliament building in Ottawa, the White House said.

Spokesman Josh Earnest said White House officials were working to arrange a phone call between President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper to discuss the incident. He said Americans' thoughts and prayers are with the Canadian people and emphasized the strength of U.S.-Canadian relations.

Earnest told reporters that U.S. officials, including from the White House, have been in touch with Canadian counterparts to offer U.S. assistance.

He said U.S. officials were not in a position to say whether the shootings were the result of a terrorist attack.

