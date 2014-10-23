WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. officials are debating
whether to tighten controls on the border with Canada and make
it easier to revoke the passports of suspected militants, steps
that could gain traction following two attacks in Canada this
week.
The officials cautioned on Thursday that the discussions are
in preliminary stages and that no immediate action appeared
likely by either U.S. President Barack Obama's administration or
Congress.
While there was no specific evidence of a new threat in the
United States, federal and state authorities were on a
heightened state of alert following a gunman's attack in Ottawa
on Wednesday and another by an assailant in Quebec on Monday.
One official familiar with the matter said a main topic of
discussion has been whether some northern border posts which are
unmanned - but guarded by electronic sensors and alarms - should
now be staffed with live personnel.
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that
proposals circulating within government agencies could make it
easier for the government to revoke U.S. passports.
Authorities in the United States, Canada, Australia and
western Europe say they are alarmed by thousands of citizens who
have traveled to Syria to fight in the conflict there. They fear
that some battle-hardened fighters could return to their home
countries and attempt terror attacks.
Secretary of State John Kerry, whose department issues
passports, has authority to revoke them. The government regards
passports as a privilege, not a right. But one official said
there are provisions for challenging such decisions.
The United States has used existing powers to cancel
passports for counter-terrorism purposes, revoking that of Anwar
al Awlaki, an American-born Islamic preacher who was a leading
figure in Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.
Awlaki, who U.S. officials said was in correspondence with
Major Nidal Hassan, a U.S. Army psychiatrist, before Hassan
embarked on a deadly shooting spree at a Texas military base,
was killed in a CIA drone strike.
U.S. officials said they had no evidence of threats to the
United States following the attacks in Canada. The U.S. Embassy
in Ottawa, on lockdown Wednesday, reopened on Thursday.
"At this time, there is no specific reporting to indicate
that ongoing events in Canada pose a threat to the United
States," said Aaron Bowker, spokesman for U.S. Customs and
Border Protection's Buffalo field office.
Law enforcement officials said Wednesday's shooting of a
soldier in the Canadian capital appeared to be the act of a
single individual, the type of "lone wolf" attack U.S.
authorities say it is difficult to defend against.
"It's so simple and unpredictable, it's hard to know exactly
what to do," said Captain Rick Hopkins of the state police in
Vermont, which shares a border with Canada.
"You want to do all you can to keep people safe, but it's
very frustrating (that) you can't point to one thing" that would
stymie such an attack, Hopkins said.
(Editing by Howard Goller)