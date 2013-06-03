TORONTO, June 3 Ford Motor Co's Canadian
vehicle sales rose 0.5 percent in May from a year earlier, the
company said on Monday, as brisk demand for new trucks more than
offset a decline in car sales.
Ford said it ranked as Canada's top seller for the month, as
total vehicle sales rose to 32,490 from 32,338 in the same
period last year.
Truck sales climbed 4.6 percent to 23,537 vehicles, while
car sales fell 8.9 percent to 8,953 vehicles.
So far this year, Ford said its Canadian vehicle sales are
up 5.7 percent over the same period in 2012. Truck sales are up
7.3 percent and car sales are 1.2 percent higher year-to-date.
In the U.S. market, auto sales were expected to grow more
than 6 percent last month. Strong sales of pickup trucks helped
lift Chrysler Group LLC U.S. sales by 11 percent in
May, beating analyst expectations.