TORONTO, June 3 Ford Motor Co's Canadian vehicle sales rose 0.5 percent in May from a year earlier, the company said on Monday, as brisk demand for new trucks more than offset a decline in car sales.

Ford said it ranked as Canada's top seller for the month, as total vehicle sales rose to 32,490 from 32,338 in the same period last year.

Truck sales climbed 4.6 percent to 23,537 vehicles, while car sales fell 8.9 percent to 8,953 vehicles.

So far this year, Ford said its Canadian vehicle sales are up 5.7 percent over the same period in 2012. Truck sales are up 7.3 percent and car sales are 1.2 percent higher year-to-date.

In the U.S. market, auto sales were expected to grow more than 6 percent last month. Strong sales of pickup trucks helped lift Chrysler Group LLC U.S. sales by 11 percent in May, beating analyst expectations.