By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 3 Canadian auto sales rose 5.3
percent in May, marking a slowdown from April, but far outpacing
the lackluster 2.4 percent year-to-date growth, according to
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc.
Across Canada, 185,040 vehicles were sold last month, just
shy of the record set in May 2007 when 185,471 cars and trucks
were sold, according to the independent auto analyst who
compiles auto sales data.
Ford Motor Co was Canada's top auto seller as brisk
demand for new trucks more than offset a decline in car sales.
Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors rounded out
the top three sellers in Canada, with all three Detroit
automakers performing better than the prior year. Toyota Motor
Corp was not far behind, notching its best monthly
Canadian sales since August 2008.
Ford said Canadian sales rose 0.5 percent last month
compared to a year earlier, as total vehicle sales hit 32,490 in
May, up from 32,338 last year.
Truck sales climbed 4.6 percent to 23,537 vehicles, while
car sales fell 8.9 percent to 8,953 vehicles.
So far this year, Ford said its Canadian vehicle sales are
up 5.7 percent over the same period in 2012. Truck sales are up
7.3 percent and car sales are 1.2 percent higher year-to-date.
Chrysler said its Canadian vehicle sales rose nearly 12
percent in May from a year ago, bolstered by record sales for
key models and a jump in car sales.
Chrysler Canada, which said May sales ranked as one of its
top 10 best months ever, sold 29,249 cars and trucks, up from
26,218 during the same period in 2012.
Car sales rose 24.3 percent to 7,033 vehicles, with its
Dodge Avenger setting record sales. The Dodge Dart also had its
best month since it launched less than a year ago.
Truck sales grew 8.1 percent to 22,216 vehicles, buoyed by
record sales of its Ram truck and the Chrysler Town & Country
minivan.
Year to date, total sales at Chrysler Canada have climbed 6
percent, with car sales up 16.2 percent and truck sales up 3.7
percent.
General Motors Co said Canadian sales rose 1.6
percent to 23,654 vehicles. Truck sales were up a modest 0.5
percent to 15,419, while car sales rose 3.6 percent to 8,235.
So far this year, GM Canada's total vehicle sales have
climbed 2.6 percent. Truck sales gained 2.8 percent while car
sales were up 2.1 percent.
Toyota Canada sales rose 12.3 percent from a year ago. The
Japanese automaker sold 22,250 vehicles, with truck sales up
14.2 percent to 8,550, a record for May. Passenger car sales
rose 9.2 percent to 11,533 units.
Honda Motor Corp's Canadian sales jumped 22 percent over the
prior year.
In the U.S. market, Detroit's Big Three automakers dominated
strong sales for pickup trucks, which boosted May U.S. auto
sales after a disappointing April.
Total U.S. auto sales were on track to beat forecasts of a 6
percent rise from last year, to about 15.1 million vehicles on a
seasonally adjusted annualized rate.