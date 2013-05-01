May 1 Auto sales in Canada rose 9 percent in
April on strong demand for pickup trucks from U.S. automakers.
Light truck sales, which include sport utility vehicles and
minivans as well as pickups, accounted for 55 percent of the
Canadian auto sales in April, according to independent auto
analyst Dennis DesRosiers.
Sales of light trucks rose 16 percent while passenger car
sales rose 1 percent, DesRosiers said on Wednesday.
Collectively, Detroit automakers Ford Motor Co,
Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors Co showed a monthly
sales gain in Canada of 13 percent versus a 6 percent rise for
automakers based outside North America.
For the first four months of the year, Canadian auto sales
industrywide rose 1.4 percent, DesRosiers said.
Ford retained its crown as the top-seller in Canada, with an
April rise of 15.5 percent from a year ago, to 27,907 vehicles.
Chrysler, majority owned by Italy's Fiat, was
second, with 25,745 vehicles, up 5 percent, barely edging out GM
at 25,071 vehicles, up 19 percent.
Ford, Chrysler and GM are the top three automakers in Canada
by sales.
Ford reported a gain of 38 percent for the F-Series lineup
of pickups, which accounted for 43 percent of its Canadian
sales.
Chrysler said sales of its Ram pickup trucks were nearly a
third of its overall sales at 8,020, up 31 percent.
For General Motors, large pickup trucks gained 15 percent,
and accounted for more than a third of the company's Canadian
sales.
In the U.S. market the three Detroit automakers on Wednesday
each showed sales gains for April, boosted by strong pickup
truck and sport-utility sales.
Sales in Canada for the three big Japanese automakers were
near or above industrywide results, but South Korean and several
German automakers saw a slide.
Toyota Motor Corp sales rose 7 percent to 20,089
vehicles, Honda Motor Co sales rose 20 percent to
15,343 vehicles, and Nissan Motor Co gained 17 percent
to 8,078 vehicles.
Hyundai Motor Co, down 5.5 percent at 13,517
vehicles, and its corporate sister Kia Motors Corp,
down 5.4 percent at 7,581 vehicles, have lost a half point of
Canadian market share so far this year, DesRosiers said.
Germany's Volkswagen AG saw an 11 percent rise
to 6,248 vehicles while luxury brands BMW, up 1
percent, and Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, down 14
percent, were market laggards.