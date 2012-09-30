Sept 30 Unionized workers at the Canadian
operations of Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC have voted
in favor of a four-year labor agreement with the company, the
Canadian Auto Workers union said on Sunday.
Some 90 percent of the Chrysler workers who voted backed the
deal, the CAW said in a statement. The agreement covers 8,000
employees.
The Chrysler agreement was the last reached and approved by
employees of a Detroit Three automaker in Canada after unionized
workers at Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co
ratified their contracts.
"The new agreement rewards employees for their commitment
during our ongoing recovery and narrows the gap on our future
competitiveness here in Canada," Al Iacobelli, vice president of
employee relations at Chrysler, said in a news release.
The ratification was widely expected although talks leading
up to the agreement were tough as Chrysler, as well as the other
two automakers, insisted that Canadian labor costs had to come
down.
Of the three automakers, Chrysler and its chief executive,
Sergio Marchionne, took the hardest line on a need for Canadian
operations to become more competitive, threatening to move
production out of the country if labor costs failed to decline.
Mirroring the Ford and GM deals, the Chrysler agreement
freezes wages for existing workers for the first three years but
provides for a cost-of-living adjustment in the fourth year.
Workers will also receive a series of lump-sum bonuses.
New hires will start at a lower hourly rate than under the
previous contract and take longer to reach the top of the pay
scale.
Union negotiators had pushed hard for Chrysler to invest in
building new vehicle models in Canadian plants, but the company,
like Ford and GM, made no such promise in the deal.
Unlike Ford and GM, Chrysler did not commit to create new
jobs in Canada. But when it comes to employment, Chrysler
workers are in better shape than their peers, 800 of whom are on
long-term lay-off.