TORONTO Feb 17 A strong Canadian dollar has
wounded the country's auto manufacturing sector over the last
decade, but the currency's recent drop to a near six-year low is
unlikely to spur a rush of new investment, say senior industry
executives.
Canada has struggled in recent years to win new investment
from automakers, losing out to both the United States and
lower-cost Mexico. While some major automakers have announced
new investments in Canada in recent months, they are expected to
preserve jobs rather than significantly increase employment.
Reid Bigland, chief executive of Fiat Chrysler's
Canada arm, said the currency was not a major factor in the
company's recent plan to invest some $2 billion to build its
next generation minivan in Windsor, Ontario, as the choice was
made before Canadian dollar's recent slide.
"Under normal circumstances, when it comes to Canadian
manufacturing, when the Canadian dollar goes down it's really an
opportunity to strike up the band," Bigland told Reuters on the
sidelines of the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.
"Unfortunately the (Canadian) dollar has been strong for so long
that a lot of the band has left."
In 2014, car makers announced over $10 billion in
investments in the United States, some $7 billion in Mexico, and
only about $750 million in Canada, according to the Center for
Automotive Research.
Bigland said Chrysler has lost local suppliers to the strong
Canadian dollar, to the point where only 25 to 30 percent of
those serving its Windsor operation are Canadian. He noted that
in the last few years, Canada has also lost former Caterpillar,
Daimler, Ford and Navistar plants, among others.
In 2013 the Canadian Automotive Partnership Council, an
industry group, looked at challenges facing the industry.
Exchange rates made the first page of their report.
"Canadian auto assembly labor costs have been reduced
significantly in own-currency terms in recent years," they
wrote. "But the appreciation of the Canadian dollar has more
than offset those savings when expressed in U.S. dollar terms."
'PERMANENT PRICE'
But Bigland said the weakening currency's impact would be
more limited "for the simple reason that there aren't as many
Canadian manufacturers around as there were 10 years ago."
Even union economist Jim Stanford, who sees the weaker
currency enhancing the business case for investment in Canada,
said the damage done when the Canadian dollar appreciated will
not be fully or automatically repaired by its recent weakness.
"There's going to be a permanent price to pay," said
Stanford, who is with Unifor, a union representing Canadian
employees at Chrysler, Ford Motor Co and General Motors
as well as parts suppliers.
Executives at other automakers such as GM and Honda Motor Co
Ltd, which have also outlined new investments in their
Canadian facilities, say there are numerous factors on top of
currency movements that go into their investment plans. They
include labor and benefit costs, logistics and infrastructure,
taxation and government subsidies.
"We don't believe making a strategy, or a business strategy
based on exchange rates is sound business logic," Jerry Chenkin,
CEO of Honda Canada, said in a phone interview, adding that the
currency's move was not a driver in Honda's plan to invest C$857
million ($692.47 million) in its Allison, Ontario operation.
"Exchange rates as we've already seen, go up, go down and are
impossible to control."
($1 = 1.2376 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Christian Plumb)