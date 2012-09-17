TORONTO, Sept 17 The president of the Canadian Auto Workers union said on Monday a deal with Ford Motor Co appeared imminent, a move that would avert a labor stoppage at the automaker's Canadian plants before a midnight strike deadline.

"Talks are going very well, very constructive, very positive. It's very clear that they want to get an agreement. It's very clear that the differences over the last 24 hours have been narrowed and it's very very clear, if we can dot the I's and cross the T's we will have a tentative agreement at Ford Motor Co within hours if not minutes," CAW President Ken Lewenza told reporters in Toronto.

The union was also in negotiations with the other two Detroit car companies, Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors, but was focusing on making headway with Ford, the lead company for contract talks.