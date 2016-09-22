TORONTO, Sept 22 Canada's main autoworkers' union, Unifor, on Thursday said that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was its next target in negotiations, after securing a tentative deal with General Motors Co earlier this week.

Unifor will ask Fiat Chrysler to upgrade a paint shop at an Ontario plant, following a pattern of seeking increased investment set during talks with GM. (Reporting by Susan Taylor, editing by G Crosse)