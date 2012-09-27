UK motorway services station reopens after police incident - roads authority
LONDON, June 5 A motorway services station outside London has reopened following a police incident, Britain's major roads authority Highways England said on Monday.
Sept 27 Unionized workers at General Motors Corp's Canadian operations have voted in favor of a new labor agreement with the company, the Canadian Auto Workers union said on Thursday.
Some 73 percent of the GM workers who voted backed the deal, the CAW said in a statement.
LONDON, June 5 A motorway services station outside London has reopened following a police incident, Britain's major roads authority Highways England said on Monday.
LONDON, June 5 Just hours before Khuram Butt and two accomplices drove a rented van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people nearby, he was asking neighbours where he could hire a vehicle.