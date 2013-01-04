OAKVILLE, Ontario Jan 4 The Canadian government
does not intend to keep its stake in General Motors Corp
over the long term, but will not be influenced by the United
States on when to sell, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on
Friday.
"We are not bound by what the United States decides, the
government of Ontario is not bound by what we decide," Harper
said after announcing a renewal of a fund to subsidize
automotive innovation in Canada.
"We have sold some of our shares ... We'll sell them in a
way that attempts to maximize the value for the Canadian
taxpayer. But obviously in the long term it is not the intention
of the government of Canada to be an owner in the automobile
sector."