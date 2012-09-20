* Notice could come as early as Thursday afternoon
* GM offer falls short on job security, two-tier wages: CAW
* GM says its proposal meets patten of Ford agreement
* GM talks had gotten bogged down on "local issues" on Weds
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Sept 20 The Canadian Auto Workers union
said on Thursday it would be set to serve General Motors Co
with 24-hour strike notice later in the day if ongoing
negotiations could not make progress on several contract issues.
"We are still talking. I mean we have got some large issues
that we have to overcome, so nothing's imminent," said Jerry
Dias, assistant to the CAW National President Ken Lewenza.
Earlier in the day, Lewenza had warned that if the two sides
could not "narrow the differences to a respectful conversation
in the next hour or so", that he would call the union bargaining
committee back and "get authorization to give strike notice".
"The company offered a proposal this morning, which did not
meet the pattern established at Ford Motor Co," Lewenza said on
the sidelines of meetings taking place between the CAW and
automakers at a hotel in Toronto.
The union, which represents some 20,000 workers at the
Detroit Three, had hoped for quick agreements with GM and Fiat
SpA's Chrysler after reaching a tentative contract
agreement with Ford Motor Co on Monday.
The Ford deal sets a framework for talks with GM and
Chrysler in a process called pattern bargaining, a long-standing
union strategy meant to ensure that no company has a labor cost
advantage over the others.
GM disagreed with Lewenza's assessment. "Following extensive
meetings and dialogue, General Motors of Canada has delivered a
proposal to the CAW that meets pattern on all elements of the
Ford agreement," company spokeswoman Adria Mackenzie said in an
email.
Earlier in the week, the GM talks appeared to be making
good progress although talks with Chrysler seemed to be lagging.
But Lewenza said GM's offer on Thursday fell short on
employee security issues, as well as on a tow-tier wage system,
under which new workers are paid at a lower initial rate than
existing workers.
On the two-tier wage sticking point, Lewenza said the union
wants to get rid of GM's supplementary workforce employees,
known as SWEs. SWEs are temporary workers employed by GM at
lower wages, usually at times of new product launches.
Meanwhile, at Chrysler, there were "good discussions, good
dialogue," CAW Secretary-Treasurer Peter Kennedy said on
Thursday morning.
An unprecedented simultaneous strike at all three automakers
was averted on Monday when the agreement was reached with Ford
hours before a strike deadline. The union then promised to give
24 hours' notice before any strike, which it would call if talks
were not making enough progress.
At GM, talks are complicated by the "consolidated line" at
the company's Oshawa, Ontario, assembly plant is set to shut
down in June 2013. The line employs about 2,000 workers, nearly
a quarter of the CAW's workforce at GM.
Unionized workers at Ford's plants in Canada will vote on
the tentative agreement this weekend.