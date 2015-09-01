TORONTO, Sept 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday reported that Canadian sales rose 0.4 percent in August from a year earlier, as Jeep and other truck sales jumped but car sales dropped 19 percent.

The company sold 26,928 cars and trucks in August, up from 26,825 a year earlier. Jeep sales rose 9.2 percent, while Dodge brand truck sales were up 10.1 percent, but total car sales dropped to 2,036 vehicles from 2,523 in August 2014. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)