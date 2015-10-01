TORONTO Oct 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV sales rose 1.1 percent to 24,007 vehicles in Canada in September, the company said on Thursday, as a rise in truck sales slightly offset a decline in car sales.

Ram pickup sales jumped 28.2 percent to 8,449 trucks from a year earlier, boosting the company's truck sales, which rose 5.8 percent to 22,398 vehicles, but total car sales dropped 37.2 percent to 1,609 vehicles. (Reporting By Allison Martell)