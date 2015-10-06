TORONTO Oct 6 Canada's Conservative Prime
Minister Stephen Harper is set to promise more than C$1 billion
($763.36 million) in assistance over 10 years for the automotive
industry, CTV News reported on Tuesday, one day after agreeing
to a new trade pact that critics say will hurt the Canadian
industry.
Harper is campaigning ahead of Canada's Oct. 19 election in
a tight race with the centrist Liberal party. Citing an unnamed
source, CTV said he would announce loans and grants to attract
auto parts manufacturers to Canada, and incentives for Canadian
companies to modernize their facilities, at an event near
Toronto on Tuesday.
The left-leaning New Democratic Party has criticized Harper
for backing the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership during an
election, and said the deal will hurt auto workers.
The TPP would give Japan's automakers a freer hand to buy
parts from Asia for vehicles sold in the United States. Unifor,
which represents auto workers in Canada, has said the change
will put jobs at risk.
Canadian officials could not immediately be reached to
confirm the report.
($1 = 1.3100 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Allison Martell, additional reporting by Randall
Palmer)