MONTREAL, TORONTO Sept 1 Canadian auto sales are
on pace to set a record in 2016 despite falling for a second
consecutive month in August, as low oil prices and consumer
demand for light trucks and crossover vehicles drive the market,
forecasts said on Thursday.
Ford Motor Co reported that its Canadian sales rose 9
percent in August, even as rivals Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
and General Motors Co reported declines.
Overall sales of new vehicles totaled 172,034 in August, a 2
percent decline on an annual basis, analyst Dennis DesRosiers
wrote in a note to clients. Combined with a dip in July, it was
the first time in three years that sales dropped for two
consecutive months, he said.
While weaker employment has started to cool demand,
Scotiabank senior economist Carlos Gomes said he still expects
automakers to beat last year's record Canadian sales of 1.90
million units, a forecast DesRosiers agreed with.
"We've seen some softening on the employment numbers in
Canada and that's important for the auto sector outlook," said
Gomes, who in a June report wrote that he expected auto sales to
reach 1.96 million vehicles in 2016.
Ford said on Thursday its sales rose to 28,987 vehicles in
August, compared with 26,581 units during the same month last
year, fueled by increased demand for trucks.
GM, meanwhile, said its sales fell 8.5 percent on an annual
basis to 22,547 vehicles and Fiat Chrysler said its sales
plunged 20 percent to 21,627 vehicles.
Fiat Chrysler's results were calculated using a new method,
in line with reporting changes in the United States, amid an
investigation by U.S. regulators into claims the company
inflated sales data.
In a statement on Thursday, Fiat Chrysler announced the
revision of more than five years of monthly vehicle sales data.
The automaker's Canadian subsidiary had reported 79 consecutive
months of year-over-year sales growth in Canada, starting in
2009, but under the company's new reporting method the streak
ended in April 2012.
In July, total industry auto sales in Canada dipped nearly 3
percent compared with the same month a year earlier.
U.S. auto sales fell in August and some major automakers
said on Thursday a long-expected sales decline had probably
begun.
