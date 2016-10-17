TORONTO Oct 16 Canadian manufacturing workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles voted on Sunday to approve a tentative labor agreement with the automaker, their union said, clearing the way for talks with Ford Motor Co.

The Unifor union said 70.1 percent voted to approve the deal. A vote against the contract would have triggered a strike at Fiat Chrysler, shutting the Windsor, Ontario, van plant, which produces all the minivans the company sells in North America, and the Brampton, Ontario, assembly, which builds sedans. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Cooney)