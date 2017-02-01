TORONTO Feb 1 The Canadian arms of Ford Motor
Co and General Motors Co reported single-digit
gains for January car and light truck sales on Wednesday, in
contrast to modest declines in the United States.
Ford Motor Co of Canada said sales increased 3.5 percent in
January over the same month of the previous year to 17,232
vehicles. Truck sales rose 6.1 percent to 15,371 vehicles,
offsetting a 13.9 drop in car sales to 1,861 vehicles.
GM Canada said its Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac dealers sold
14,605 vehicles in January, up 1.5 percent on the year. Sales of
Chevrolet vehicles gained 4 percent, Buick models 40 percent and
GM utility vehicles 14 percent, while Cadillac sales dropped 19
percent, it said.
U.S. sales declined from strong year-ago levels as
automakers scaled back bulk sales to focus on higher-profit
sales to individual consumers, but were still better than
analysts expected.
Industry executives are optimistic 2017 U.S. sales could
reach another record, lifted by pro-growth economic and
regulatory policies expected from President Trump.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Alan Crosby)