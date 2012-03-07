By Allison Martell
| TORONTO, March 7
TORONTO, March 7 The head of the union
that represents Canadian employees of the Detroit 3 automakers
said on Wednesday his union is under "incredible pressure" from
them heading into bargaining for new labor contracts this
summer.
Ken Lewenza, the national president of the Canadian Auto
Workers, said that even though his union prefers set hourly wage
increases and remains opposed to linking pay to performance, as
has been done in the United States, it cannot ignore the fact
that times have changed.
In last year's bargaining with General Motors Co,
Chrysler and Ford Motor Co in the United
States, the United Auto Workers agreed to performance pay and
bonuses rather than across-the-board salary increases.
Lewenza said in an interview his company is under pressure
to do the same.
"I think it's too early to judge the determination of the
company," he said. "We have managed to resist what we call
gimmick pay. But the UAW did something that we cannot ignore,
considering where we are at today."
Agreeing to similar contracts in Canada would mark a major
shift for the CAW, which broke away from the United Auto Workers
in 1985, in part because it would not accept profit-sharing as
the UAW had done.
"I'm guarded at this particular time, because the times are
different," Lewenza said. "I don't want to, I want us to stick
to the traditional way of compensating workers, with no gimmicks
attached."
The stronger Canadian dollar has also put Canadian unions
under particular pressure as it increases the cost of doing
business in Canada for international companies.