By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, March 1 Automakers on Tuesday mostly
reported higher February sales in Canada, with some analysts
rethinking earlier forecasts that Canadian demand for light
vehicles and trucks would level off this year following a record
breaking 2015.
"Fears of a downturn in light vehicle sales in Canada this
year are not panning out. At least not yet," wrote Canadian auto
analyst Dennis DesRosiers in a Tuesday note.
DesRosiers, who expects automakers to sell slightly more
vehicles in Canada this year compared with 2015, said February
auto sales also hit a record for the month.
Only a small number of automakers sold fewer vehicles last
month compared with February 2015, with overall sales rising 9
percent, DesRosiers wrote.
Detroit's Big Three automakers said they sold more vehicles
last month, compared with February 2015. Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV and Ford Motor Co reported their
highest February sales since 2000, driven by stronger demand for
SUVs and trucks.
Ford said it sold 18,403 vehicles last month, a 23 percent
increase compared to February 2015, with demand rising for the
Ford F-Series pickup truck.
"New vehicle sales in Canada are off to a fast start this
year," said Dianne Craig, president and chief executive of Ford
Motor Company of Canada Ltd, in a news release.
There was a similar trend in the U.S., where carmakers
reported on Tuesday that February auto sales soared to a 15-year
high for the month, in the latest sign of continued consumer
confidence. Auto sales last month rose about 7 percent, helped
by low gasoline prices, available and low-interest credit and
higher wages.
In Canada, General Motors Co said its Canadian
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers delivered 15,729
vehicles last month, an increase of 14 percent compared with
February 2015.
FCA Canada reported a total of 18,813 vehicles sold last
month, up 1 percent compared with February 2015, as demand
increased for its Jeep and Ram brands.
Subaru Co Ltd reported virtually flat Canadian
sales, with 2,543 units sold last month, a 0.2 percent increase
compared with February 2015.
