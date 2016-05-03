MONTREAL May 3 Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Tuesday reported double-digit growth in Canadian auto sales in April, fueled by growing demand for trucks in a market expected to once again break records in 2016.

Fiat Chrysler reported sales of 30,108 vehicles in Canada last month, up 10 percent compared with April 2015. Ford sales grew 11 percent to 30,327 vehicles, even as customer demand declined for sedans.

"We are off to the best sales start in our history," said Dave Buckingham, chief operating officer for Fiat Chrysler Canada in a statement.

In the United States, auto sales in April were on course to set a new high for the month on Tuesday, with the industry also on pace to top the annual record set last year. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)