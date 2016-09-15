By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, Sept 15 The main union representing
Canada's autoworkers has made no progress in getting a
commitment for fresh production from General Motors Co,
but the union president said on Thursday there is still time in
contract talks to hammer out a deal.
Unifor, which represents more than 20,000 autoworkers, will
not extend a strike deadline set for midnight Sept. 19, said
National President Jerry Dias, adding that deals can come
together quickly when "there's the stomach to do so."
The union's top priority is securing production of new
vehicle models in Canada from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, Ford Motor and GM. GM was chosen
as the union's strike target for the talks, with its deal
setting a pattern for the other manufacturers.
"We still have a fair bit of time," Dias said in an
interview. "If we haven't had any discussions yet about product
on Monday, then we know that we're in the ditch and we'll be
behaving as if we're getting ready to strike. So we're going to
need some messaging before that."
Unofficial changes to the federal government's auto funding
program, which an industry source told Reuters will offer grants
instead of taxable loans, have not yet come up in talks, Dias
said.
"We haven't gotten into those types of discussions yet with
GM, about product. We raise it every day, but we haven't gotten
anywhere," Dias said, adding that he had already met with the
company three times today.
"But at some time, we're going to solidify the footprint
here in Canada and then there's no question the switch to a
grant system is going to help significantly."
GM Canada would not comment on Unifor's view that talks have
not progressed on products.
Greg Moffatt, chairman of Unifor's master bargaining
committee, said he was "a little disappointed" by the lack of
progress.
At GM's Oshawa plant, one assembly line is scheduled to shut
down in 2017 and another builds vehicles that sources have told
Reuters will likely move. (reut.rs/2bRfZzc)
"We've been telling them for two and a half years that we
needed to get product in our facilities," he said. "What they
don't understand about that message is beyond me."
