(Recasts with interview with union president.)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's autoworkers' union
Unifor and General Motors Co made little progress
resolving the key issue of new investment in contract talks late
on Sunday, the union's president said, just over 24 hours ahead
of a strike deadline.
The automaker and the union representing its Canadian
manufacturing workers have been divided over union demands that
GM commit to building new vehicle models at its Oshawa, Ontario,
plant.
"There's a hell of a lot of work to do and not a lot of time
with which to do it," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias
in an interview.
Asked whether the two sides were discussing a new product
for GM's Oshawa assembly, Dias said: "They understand that they
have to do something, but we're not really talking about
anything specific, which is problematic."
Dias said the union has not yet received a contract proposal
from GM, but he remains confident the automaker will eventually
offer a product. He said the union will not extend its strike
deadline.
GM declined to comment.
A four-year contract covering the workers of GM, Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Co
in the province of Ontario expires on Monday. The union chose GM
as its strike target for contract talks, with GM's deal setting
the pattern for the other manufacturers.
Contract talks could save 2,500 jobs at GM's Oshawa car
assembly, or take the plant one step closer to closure. The
automaker was already on the verge of shutting one of two
assembly lines at its Oshawa plant, with several vehicles either
produced in another country or expected to move in 2017.
There are no obvious products that would go into the Oshawa
plant, and the automaker said previously it would only make
future product decisions after a labor deal.
Dias said no specific model has been discussed so far, but
rejected the argument that GM has no product to allocate to the
Oshawa plant.
"There has been a straight migration of products from north
to south. There's no reason why there can't be a migration from
south to north," he said.
Canada has been struggling to get new investment from
automakers in its once-thriving vehicle assembly industry,
losing out to the Southern United States and lower-cost Mexico.
Between 2001 and 2013, some 14,300 jobs were lost in vehicle
manufacturing in Canada, according to the Automotive Policy
Research Center in Hamilton, Ontario.
Still, the union has said it will not sign without a vehicle
commitment, calling it pivotal for the future of Canada's auto
industry. Pensions and wages are also on the table.
Without a deal, the union's 3,900 GM members would have a
legal right to strike at midnight (0400 GMT) on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Bill
Trott and Sandra Maler and Christian Schmollinger)