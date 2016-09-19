TORONTO, Sept 19 Unifor, Canada's autoworkers
union, and General Motors Co resumed talks early on
Monday ahead of a midnight strike deadline, having made little
progress over the weekend to resolve the key issue of new
investment, according to the union.
The automaker and the union representing its Canadian
manufacturing workers have been divided over union demands that
GM commit to building new vehicle models at its Oshawa, Ontario,
plant.
Unifor National President Jerry Dias said late Sunday the
union has not yet received a contract proposal from GM, but he
remains confident the automaker will eventually offer a new
product for the plant. He said the union will not extend its
strike deadline.
Union officials had no additional comment early Monday.
GM Canada is focused on working with Unifor to reach a
"mutually beneficial and competitive new agreement," spokeswoman
Jennifer Wright said in an email.
A four-year contract covering the workers of GM, Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Co
in the province of Ontario expires on Monday. The union chose GM
as its strike target for contract talks, with GM's deal setting
the pattern for the other manufacturers that are expected to
sign similar deals.
Contract talks could save 2,500 jobs at GM's Oshawa car
assembly, or take the plant one step closer to closure. The
automaker was already on the verge of shutting one of two
assembly lines at its Oshawa plant, with several vehicles either
produced in another country or expected to move in 2017.
There are no obvious products that would go into the Oshawa
plant, and the automaker has said it would only make future
product decisions after a labor deal.
Canada has been struggling to get new investments from
automakers in its once-thriving vehicle assembly industry,
losing out to the southern United States and lower-cost Mexico.
Between 2001 and 2013, some 14,300 jobs were lost in vehicle
manufacturing in Canada, according to the Automotive Policy
Research Center in Hamilton, Ontario.
Still, the union has said it will not sign without a vehicle
commitment, calling it pivotal for the future of Canada's auto
industry. Pensions and wages are also on the table.
Without a deal, the union's 3,900 GM members would have a
legal right to strike at midnight (0400 GMT) on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor and Ethan Lou; Additional reporting
by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)