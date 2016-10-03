TORONTO Oct 3 Canadian sales at General Motors
Co rose 2 percent in September over the same month the
previous year, the automaker said on Monday, boosted in part by
sales of the Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.
The company said its dealers delivered 25,466 vehicles
during the month, up from 24,960 a year earlier, its strongest
September performance since 2008.
Chevrolet sales rose 5 percent, helped by growth in
Chevrolet crossovers and a 58 percent jump in sales of the
Colorado model.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Alan Crosby)