* Automakers say Canada is most expensive auto assembler
* Ford, GM, Chrysler want lower costs, profit-sharing
* Canadian Auto Workers want higher wages
* Formal talks start mid-August
* Some see GM as CAW's first target
By Nicole Mordant
July 18 The Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) union is
bracing for a bruising fight in contract talks with the "Big
Three" Detroit automakers as the companies say costs must fall,
and workers, emboldened by the industry's return to profit, want
higher wages.
Firing the first salvo, Ford of Canada, General Motors
of Canada and Chrysler Canada say Canada is now
the most expensive place in the world to assemble vehicles, due
largely to the recent strength of the Canadian dollar.
CAW officials say this label is unfair because it is
distorted by the strong Canadian dollar. They want auto workers
to share the fruits of a healthier economic climate after
agreeing to freezes on wages and benefits in the past few years.
"I think talks are going to be incredibly tough," said Ken
Lewenza, president of the CAW, which represents about 25,000
workers at Ford, GM and Chrysler in Canada.
"The companies are being strong in their public comments. We
are being equally strong," he said in an interview.
Formal talks between the CAW and all three companies on new
three-year agreements start in August. But the sides are already
meeting to exchange information and understand each other's
positions on hourly labor costs and other thorny topics.
The current labor contracts, 2008 pacts amended in 2009 in
the midst of the meltdown of the North American auto sector that
pushed GM and Chrysler into bankruptcy, are due to expire at
11.59 p.m. EDT on Sept. 17 (0359 GMT, Sept. 18).
DIFFERENT CALCULATIONS FOR DIFFERENT FOLKS
"Right now, labor costs are higher in Canada than at any
other Ford operation in the world," said Ford Canada spokeswoman
Lauren More.
"When it comes to future investment, labor costs are one of
the most important considerations. The 2012 agreement has the
potential to either improve or erode Canada's labor cost
competitive position," she said in an email.
Including benefits such as pensions, health care and
overtime pay, the CAW's total average labor cost in U.S. dollars
is about $60 an hour, according to Kristin Dziczek, director of
the labor and industry group at the Center for Automotive
Research (CAR) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
That compares with $58 for U.S. workers at Ford, $56 for
General Motors and about $52 at Chrysler, she said. CAR's
calculation assumes a one-for-one exchange rate, close to the
Canadian currency's current rate against the U.S. dollar.
In an April policy document, the CAW argued that at parity,
the Canadian dollar, which has surged more than 50 percent in
value in the past decade, is "clearly overvalued" and makes
local costs look artificially expensive.
It says the Canadian dollar's purchasing-power parity level
of 81 U.S. cents, as calculated by the Organization for Economic
Cooperation and Development, is a fairer reflection of the
currency's value.
Using this measure, "real wages in Canada are no higher than
those in the U.S.," CAW economist Jim Stanford said in a recent
interview.
WORKER HOPES
All three automakers enter this round of negotiations in
profit for the first time in years, raising workers' hopes for
increases in wages, which have been frozen since 2008.
"For the first time in 10 years we are going into
negotiations with companies that are not in a fragile position,"
said Lewenza, who has been in many rounds of negotiations with
the Big Three and has watched employment in Canada's auto
assembly industry shrink by a third to below 40,000 in the past
15 years as automakers closed plants and output dropped.
Automakers want to cut costs and will push hard to introduce
profit-sharing, something the CAW calls "gimmick pay". The
United Auto Workers' acceptance of profit-sharing was one reason
Canadian workers broke away from the U.S.-based union in 1985.
WHO WILL BE FIRST?
The CAW is using the current informal talks to decide which
of the three automakers to bargain with first, a choice likely
to come down to which of the three is seen as being most
vulnerable and cooperative.
The agreement with the lead company then becomes the
blueprint for pacts with the other two automakers, a process
known as "pattern bargaining" and a long-standing CAW tradition.
The CAW's Lewenza will name the lead company around Labor
Day, and suspend talks with the other two, kicking off two weeks
of intense negotiations before the contracts expire.
In 2008, the CAW selected Ford as the lead company. This
time around Dziczek thinks it would make sense to choose GM,
which was also the lead company in 2011 U.S. labor talks between
automakers and the UAW.
The UAW "could take a GM agreement and shrink it a little
bit for Chrysler and stretch it a little bit for Ford", she said
referring to how the U.S. contracts were tweaked to match the
economic well-being of the three automakers at the time.
"I think that's not that different on the Canadian side,"
she said.
Although the talks are expected to be tough and painful,
neither union nor company officials mentioned the possibility of
a strike. The last strike to hit the Detroit Three in Canada was
in 1996, when GM workers walked off the job for three weeks over
the outsourcing of jobs.
This time, GM appears to be taking a more conciliatory
approach to the talks than its rivals, at least in public.
While warning last month about Canada's high labor costs, GM
CEO Dan Akerson also said Canadian plants are "very high
quality, very high productivity and the workers are very
dedicated employees".
"While differences may exist, we are confident that we can
overcome any challenges to ensure we can remain competitive in
the global marketplace," GM Canada spokeswoman Adria MacKenzie
said in an email.