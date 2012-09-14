TORONTO, Sept 14 The Detroit Three automakers have rejected concessions on wages for new hires proposed by the Canadian Auto Workers (CAW), the union's National President Ken Lewenza said on Friday.

The companies want new workers to make permanently lower wages than current employees, Lewenza said, and that is a "no go" for the union.

The CAW, in contract talks with General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC, had instead offered to cut new hires' starting wages and extend the "earn-in", the time it takes to reach the top of the pay scale.