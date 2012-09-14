J.Crew names James Brett as CEO, Drexler to continue as chairman
June 5 Apparel retailer J.Crew Group Inc said on Monday that James Brett will succeed retail veteran Millard Drexler as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Sept 14 The Detroit Three automakers have rejected concessions on wages for new hires proposed by the Canadian Auto Workers (CAW), the union's National President Ken Lewenza said on Friday.
The companies want new workers to make permanently lower wages than current employees, Lewenza said, and that is a "no go" for the union.
The CAW, in contract talks with General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC, had instead offered to cut new hires' starting wages and extend the "earn-in", the time it takes to reach the top of the pay scale.
LONDON, June 5 British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Thursday's national election has narrowed to just 1 percentage point, according to a poll by Survation for ITV television on Monday.