TORONTO Nov 7 The union representing workers at Magna International Inc's Integram vehicle seat plant in Windsor, Ontario has reached a new tentative agreement, a Magna spokeswoman said on Monday, ending a short strike.

About 1,000 workers at the plant, which supplies vehicle seats to General Motors Co's Ingersoll assembly and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Windsor van plant, walked out on Sunday after voting down a previous tentative agreement. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)