MONTREAL Nov 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Tuesday reported an 11 percent decline in its October sales for Canada, hurt in part by weaker demand for its Ram pickup trucks.

FCA reported October sales of 19,527 vehicles, down from 22,031 units during the same month in 2015, the company said in a statement.

Year to date, the automaker reported sales of 239,185 vehicles, down 4 percent compared with 248,522 units during the same period last year.

In the United States, Fiat Chrysler sales slid 10 percent, including a rare decrease for its Jeep SUV brand, which saw a 7 percent decline. General Motors Co's October sales fell a less-than-forecast 1.7 percent as hefty gains for pickups and SUVs offset declines for its sedans. Overall U.S. auto sales were seen declining between 6 percent and 8 percent in October. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Andrew Hay)