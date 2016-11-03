TORONTO Nov 2 Ford Motor Co. reported
weaker Canadian sales for October on Wednesday, weighed down by
a sharp drop in car sales and sluggish truck performance.
Ford's Canadian sales fell 2.6 percent to 21,510 vehicles
with car sales down 13.1 percent while truck sales slipped 0.2
percent.
On Tuesday, both Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and
General Motors Co reported lower October sales for
Canada.
Ford said it delayed its results due to a fire at its
Michigan headquarters this week which affected a data center.
Analysts expected Canadian auto sales to set a new record in
2016, rising to 1.96 million vehicles, up from a record-breaking
1.90 million units last year. But after a strong first half,
sales have declined in September and August on an annual basis.
