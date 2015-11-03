MONTREAL Nov 3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
said on Tuesday its Canadian sales rose 0.4 percent to
22,384 vehicles in October, compared with the same month in
2014.
"As we head into the final months of 2015, we are on track
to reach our highest annual sales levels ever," Dave
Buckingham, FCA Canada's chief operating officer, said in a
statement.
Ram pickup truck sales grew 8 percent to 6,979 trucks,
compared with the same month a year earlier. Jeep brand sales
were up 12 percent for the month compared with last year.
The data came as the U.S. auto industry is on track for a
record year of annual sales, General Motors Co said on
Tuesday, as the top U.S. automaker and its rivals reported
October sales that far exceeded expectations.
