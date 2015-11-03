(Adds commentary from auto analyst; figures for Toyota and
other carmakers)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Nov 3 Canadian auto sales beat
expectations in October, rising 5.1 percent compared with a
record-setting October 2014, according to data compiled by
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants on Tuesday.
Total light vehicle sales rose to 163,053 cars and trucks,
as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and General Motors Co
reported higher Canadian sales for the month.
Ford Motor Co reported roughly flat Canadian vehicle
sales in October.
"As we continue to close in on year end, setting a record
year in 2015 is looking less like a possibility and more like a
reality," DesRosiers wrote in a note.
The data came as the U.S. auto industry is on track for a
record year of annual sales, General Motors said on Tuesday. The
top U.S. automaker and its rivals reported October sales that
far exceeded expectations despite concerns about a slowdown in
consumer spending and stagnant wages.
In Canada, sales of most luxury brands hit double-digit
growth, with Porsche AG reporting a 45.4 percent rise for the
month in comparison with October 2014, DesRosiers wrote.
Volkswagen AG reported 8.3 percent higher sales
in Canada for the month despite the diesel emissions scandal
which continues to rock the European carmaker, DesRosiers wrote.
On Tuesday, Volkswagen said it found data "inconsistencies" on
carbon dioxide emissions for 800,000 more cars.
GM Canada said its October sales under the Chevrolet, Buick,
GMC and Cadillac brands rose 5.5 percent to 23,268 vehicles. The
data was not adjusted to take into account an extra selling day
in October 2015 compared with 2014, GM noted.
Ford Motor Company of Canada Ltd reported a 0.1 percent rise
in October sales to 22,088 vehicles.
Toyota Canada said October sales rose 6.7 percent
to 19,174 vehicles, compared with last year.
Honda Canada Inc said demand for its light trucks
drove sales up 10 percent in October to 16,923 vehicles.
Fiat Chrysler's FCA Canada Inc said its sales rose 0.4
percent to 22,384 vehicles in October, compared with the same
month in 2014.
"As we head into the final months of 2015, we are on track
to reach our highest annual sales levels ever," Dave
Buckingham, FCA Canada's chief operating officer, said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Matthew Lewis and
James Dalgleish)