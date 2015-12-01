MONTREAL Dec 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
said on Tuesday its Canadian sales rose 0.6 percent to
21,038 vehicles in November from the same month in 2014, driven
largely by demand for its Jeep brand.
Year-to-date sales were up 1 percent to 271,100 for the
first 11 months of 2015 versus the same period in 2014, FCA
Canada said.
"These results represent our best November sales month since
1999 and our best (year-to-date) sales results in the 90-year
history of the company," said Dave Buckingham, chief operating
officer of FCA Canada.
The data came after Canadian vehicle sales beat expectations
in October, with DesRosiers Automotive Consultants forecasting
2015 as a record year for auto sales.
On Tuesday, automakers also reported higher U.S. auto sales
in November on the strength of sport utility vehicles and
marketing promotions. Industry sales were forecast rising above
18 million vehicles on an annualized basis for the month.
