(New throughout, adds Ford sales, commentary from auto analyst)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Dec 1 Canadian auto sales for November
jumped 4.7 percent and hit a new high for that month of 145,400
vehicles, automotive consultant Dennis DesRosiers wrote on
Tuesday.
"November had two fewer selling days this year than last
year so the November record should be viewed as even better than
the numbers indicate," DesRosiers wrote in a note to clients.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Honda Motor Co Ltd
and General Motors Co said their sales of
vehicles in Canada rose both for November, and for the first 11
months of 2015 from the same periods a year earlier.
"These results represent our best November sales month since
1999 and our best (year-to-date) sales results in the 90-year
history of the company," said Dave Buckingham, chief operating
officer of Fiat Chrysler's FCA Canada Inc.
Ford Motor Co said November sales rose 3.1 percent to
20,695 vehicles, but overall sales for the first 11 months of
2015 declined by 3.9 percent, compared with the same periods a
year earlier.
GM Canada said its Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac
dealers delivered 21,812 vehicles in November 2015, up 13.2
percent compared with the same month in 2014.
FCA Canada said its November sales rose 0.6 percent to
21,038 vehicles in November from the same month in 2014, driven
largely by demand for its Jeep brand. Honda Canada Inc reported
a record month of November on sales of 14,761 units by its Honda
and Acura divisions combined, up 2.3 percent compared with the
same month in 2014.
The data came after Canadian vehicle sales beat expectations
in October, with DesRosiers forecasting 2015 as a record year
for auto sales.
On Tuesday, automakers also reported higher U.S. auto sales
in November on the strength of sport utility vehicles and
marketing promotions. Industry sales were forecast rising above
18 million vehicles on an annualized basis for the month.
{nL1N13Q0TY]
In Canada, auto sales were 1.96 million vehicles on an
annualized basis for the month, DesRosiers wrote, the highest on
record for any November.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Bill
Trott and David Gregorio)