(Adds comment DesRosiers on January sales)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Feb 2 Most automakers on Tuesday
reported higher Canadian auto sales in January, even as
forecasters expect demand for cars and light trucks to level off
in Canada this year following a record-breaking 2015.
General Motors Co notched Canadian sales of 14,395
vehicles in January, up 24 percent compared with the same month
a year earlier, despite two fewer selling days.
John Roth, vice president, sales, service and marketing for
the company said in a statement: "2016 is off to a strong start
for GM Canada."
Ford Motor Co said its January sales increased 14
percent over a year ago, fueled by stronger demand for
sport-utility vehicles and pickups.
Toyota Motor Corp reported sales of 12,045
vehicles, up 4.5 percent compared with January 2015.
The Canadian figures come as U.S. auto sales fared better
than expected in January, as the industry continued to benefit
from low gasoline prices, easy credit and moderate economic
growth.
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants said that while Canada's
numbers were "extremely positive" it was too soon to read too
much into them, noting that there is typically "gaming" at the
end of the year that can skew January sales.
"We remain optimistic for 2016 that sales will reach the
levels achieved in 2015 but our conviction is the lowest in a
number of years," it said in a note.
The consulting and market research firm noted continued
strength in luxury sales in Canada, with Land Rover, Infiniti,
Mercedes Benz and Porsche all posting double-digit growth.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Subaru Co Ltd
on Tuesday reported slightly higher January auto sales
in Canada.
FCA Canada said it sold a total of 18,156 vehicles, up 1
percent over a year ago, fueled by stronger demand for the
company's Jeep brand vehicles.
Subaru Canada Inc said it sold 2,687 vehicles, up 2.1
percent from January last year.
Volkswagen, meanwhile, reported a 17.6 percent
drop in sales to 3,408 vehicles, according to DesRosiers. It
attributed the fall to the German automaker's diesel emissions
scandal and VW's decision to stop selling diesel-powered
vehicles in Canada.
