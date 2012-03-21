* Study says 2009 bailout offset deeper economic losses
* Recommends wage cuts in future subsidies to auto, other
sectors
* Canadian Auto Workers disagree with study's conclusion
TORONTO, March 21 Future government bailouts of
ailing industries such as the C$14.4 billion ($14.50 billion)
rescue of auto giants GM Canada and Chrysler Canada in 2009
should be pegged to commitments from skilled workers to take
wage cuts, a study published on Wednesday says.
The study by the Institute for Research on Public Policy, a
Montreal-based think tank, does not reject bailouts and said the
cost to Canadian taxpayers of not stepping in to help the auto
industry in 2009 would have been greater than the amount
governments spent: as much as C$20 billion in economic losses.
"While the one-time bailout of GM Canada and Chrysler Canada
in 2009 was successful, ongoing subsidies to the auto sector
must be reassessed, especially in times of fiscal restraint,"
says the study, authored by Leslie Shiell, a University of
Ottawa assistant professor, and Robin Somerville, a director of
the Centre for Spatial Economics.
"The authors thus recommend that governments require
competitive wages as a condition for a subsidy for the auto
sector as well as for all other industries."
That idea was strongly opposed by Canadian Auto Workers
economist Jim Stanford, who argues in a commentary included in
the report that cutting wages would take away incentives for
productivity and be self-defeating.
GM and Chrysler Canada received government bailouts in 2009
after being battered by the global financial crisis. As the
bailout was being negotiated, Chrysler Corp said in a letter to
employees that its operations could not survive in Canada
without significant concessions from workers.
In their analysis, Bailouts and Subsidies: The Economics of
Assisting the Automotive Sector in Canada, Shiell and Somerville
say workers' pay premiums could have funded about C$6 billion of
the bailouts at GM and Chrysler in 2009, significantly reducing
the governments' net exposure.
"We argue that many Canadian automotive workers (assembly
workers, especially) enjoy a significant premium in pay above
the competitive level for similar skills and experience."
The authors concede from the outset report that the federal
and Ontario government bailout of GM Canada and Chrysler Canada
was a smart, one-time move.
They say some 100,000 jobs would have been lost if the
companies had shut Canadian operations in early 2009, about 75
percent of those in Ontario, Canada's most populous province.
The report says that global economic uncertainty will
continue to put pressure on governments to intervene in the
economy to protect jobs and living standards.